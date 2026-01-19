Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: Peacock

The Atlanta Hawks (20-24) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (17-24), who have lost three straight as well. The Bucks are underdogs by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 1 p.m. ET (on Peacock) on Monday, January 19, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -2.5 231.5 -132 +112

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (62.2%)

Hawks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Hawks have registered a 21-23-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bucks are 18-23-0 this season.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over 23 times out of 41 chances.

Bucks games this season have hit the over 16 times in 41 opportunities (39%).

Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread in home games (7-12-0) than it does on the road (14-11-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Hawks hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total nine times in 19 opportunities this season (47.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 14 times in 25 opportunities (56%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Milwaukee has a lower winning percentage at home (.421, 8-11-0 record) than on the road (.455, 10-12-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bucks games have finished over nine of 19 times at home (47.4%), and seven of 22 on the road (31.8%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 8 assists per game, shooting 51.4% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.7 points, 6.6 boards and 6.1 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.6% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers on the season are 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 64.7% of his shots from the field (fifth in NBA).

Ryan Rollins averages 16.2 points, 4.6 boards and 5.5 assists. He is also sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

The Bucks receive 12.2 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Per game, Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13 points, 6.5 boards and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Kyle Kuzma averages 12.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 50.4% of his shots from the floor.

