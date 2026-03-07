Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, NBCS-PH+, and NBA TV

The Atlanta Hawks (32-31) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (34-28) on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE, NBCS-PH+, and NBA TV. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -5.5 233.5 -255 +210

Hawks vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (62.2%)

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Hawks are 32-31-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have played 62 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

This season, 31 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total out of 62 chances.

76ers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 51.6% of the time (32 out of 62 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-17-0) than it does in road games (19-14-0).

The Hawks have hit the over on the total in 12 of 30 home games (40%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 19 of 33 matchups (57.6%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (18-11-0) than at home (13-19-1).

76ers games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (17 times out of 33) than on the road (15 of 29) this year.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 22.7 points, 10.5 boards and 8 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (fourth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.2 points, 7.9 boards and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 1 block.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 19.8 points, 3.5 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 43.6% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 28.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6.7 assists. He is also draining 46% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest (seventh in league).

Per game, VJ Edgecombe gets the 76ers 15.3 points, 5.5 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.7 points, 8.5 boards and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the field.

The 76ers are receiving 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.