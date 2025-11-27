Hawaii vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors taking on the Wyoming Cowboys.

Hawaii vs Wyoming Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Hawaii: (-330) | Wyoming: (+265)

Hawaii: (-330) | Wyoming: (+265) Spread: Hawaii: -8.5 (-105) | Wyoming: +8.5 (-115)

Hawaii: -8.5 (-105) | Wyoming: +8.5 (-115) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Hawaii vs Wyoming Betting Trends

Against the spread, Hawaii is 7-4-0 this season.

Hawaii has no wins ATS (0-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Hawaii's 11 games have go over the point total.

Wyoming's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-6-0.

Wyoming doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Wyoming has played two games (out of 11) which finished over the total this season.

Hawaii vs Wyoming Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rainbow Warriors win (73.7%)

Hawaii vs Wyoming Point Spread

Wyoming is listed as an underdog by 8.5 points (-115 odds), and Hawaii, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Hawaii vs Wyoming Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Hawaii-Wyoming matchup on Nov. 29, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Hawaii vs Wyoming Moneyline

The Hawaii vs Wyoming moneyline has Hawaii as a -330 favorite, while Wyoming is a +265 underdog.

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Hawaii 28.6 61 25.0 70 53.3 11 Wyoming 16.8 129 19.9 22 46.6 11

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Stadium: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

