Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (83-62) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-113)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-240) | CHW: (+194)

CLE: (-240) | CHW: (+194) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-142) | CHW: +1.5 (+116)

CLE: -1.5 (-142) | CHW: +1.5 (+116) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.20 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-3, 3.29 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (2-1) for the Guardians and Davis Martin (0-3) for the White Sox. Boyd's team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Boyd's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The White Sox have gone 1-6-0 ATS in Martin's seven starts with a set spread. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for seven Martin starts this season -- they lost each time.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (62.7%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-White Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -240, and Chicago is +194 playing at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the White Sox. The Guardians are -142 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +116.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox game on Sept. 11, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 56, or 66.7%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -240 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 143 opportunities.

The Guardians are 75-68-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have put together a 26-107 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 19.5% of those games).

Chicago has an 8-32 record (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-73-5).

The White Sox are 55-86-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 151 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .514, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .271 batting average and an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Ramirez has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and four walks.

Josh Naylor is hitting .246 with 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Among all qualifying players, he is 86th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Naylor takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Steven Kwan has 135 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .359.

Kwan has logged a hit or more in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .118 with five walks.

Andres Gimenez is batting .254 with a .304 OBP and 58 RBI for Cleveland this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.404) and paces the White Sox in hits (125). He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 86th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Vaughn hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .221 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualified players, he is 126th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has a team-best .312 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez has 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks while hitting .241.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/9/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/4/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/3/2024: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/2/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/11/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/10/2024: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/10/2024: 7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/9/2024: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

