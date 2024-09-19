Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 10:11 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (88-65) vs. Minnesota Twins (80-72)

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSN

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-110) | MIN: (-106)

CLE: (-110) | MIN: (-106) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | MIN: -1.5 (+158)

CLE: +1.5 (-192) | MIN: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-3, 4.99 ERA vs Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 5-5, 4.08 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Joey Cantillo (2-3, 4.99 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will turn to Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5, 4.08 ERA). Cantillo and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cantillo's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins have gone 12-13-0 ATS in Richardson's 25 starts with a set spread. The Twins have a 7-6 record in Richardson's 13 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (54.6%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -106 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Twins are +158 to cover, while the Guardians are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins, on Sept. 19, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 60 times (65.9%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 60 times in 91 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 69 of their 151 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 80-71-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 44 total times this season. They've finished 17-27 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 16-27 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (37.2%).

The Twins have played in 148 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-68-6).

The Twins are 65-83-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 161 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .514, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .330.

He is 33rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ramirez will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .300 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .245 with 26 doubles, 31 home runs and 55 walks, while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average ranks 90th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Andres Gimenez has collected 139 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .333 this season.

Lane Thomas has been key for Cleveland with 107 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads the Twins with 117 hits. He's batting .240 and slugging .427 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro's .337 OBP and .395 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .251.

Including all qualified players, he is 74th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa is batting .315 with 18 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Ryan Jeffers has 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .231.

Guardians vs Twins Head to Head

9/18/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2024: 4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/17/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

