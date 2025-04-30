Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-16)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MNNT

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | MIN: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | MIN: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)

CLE: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-3, 5.96 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 2-1, 2.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Luis Ortiz (2-3) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (2-1) will get the nod for the Twins. Ortiz's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ortiz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Lopez starts, the Twins have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lopez start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Twins reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-130) and Minnesota as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +158 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -192.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins, on April 30, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.

This year Cleveland has won five of six games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 12-16-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've finished 1-6 in those games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-15-3 record against the over/under.

The Twins have gone 15-14-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. He has a .345 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Kwan has recorded a base hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Jose Ramirez has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with an RBI.

Kyle Manzardo has 18 hits and is batting .212 this season.

Manzardo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Gabriel Arias is batting .271 with a .315 OBP and 11 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Arias has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.500) and paces the Twins in hits (25). He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .275.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage is 133rd, and he is 34th in slugging.

Buxton brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Ty France paces his team with a .330 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .366 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248.

His batting average ranks 77th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 113th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is hitting .232 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

Ryan Jeffers has seven doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .257.

