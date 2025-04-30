Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Twins Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (15-13) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-16)
- Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and MNNT
Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | MIN: (+110)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+158) | MIN: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-3, 5.96 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 2-1, 2.08 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Luis Ortiz (2-3) to the mound, while Pablo Lopez (2-1) will get the nod for the Twins. Ortiz's team is 2-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Ortiz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1. When Lopez starts, the Twins have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lopez start this season -- they lost.
Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (52%)
Guardians vs Twins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Twins reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-130) and Minnesota as the underdog (+110) on the road.
Guardians vs Twins Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +158 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -192.
Guardians vs Twins Over/Under
- Guardians versus Twins, on April 30, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (72.7%) in those games.
- This year Cleveland has won five of six games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 28 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Guardians are 12-16-0 against the spread in their 28 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Twins have been the moneyline underdog seven total times this season. They've finished 1-6 in those games.
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.
- The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-15-3 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have gone 15-14-0 against the spread this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Steven Kwan has an OPS of .895, fueled by an OBP of .395 to go with a slugging percentage of .500. He has a .345 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks eighth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Kwan has recorded a base hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .359 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
- Jose Ramirez has four doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .321.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 51st.
- Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with an RBI.
- Kyle Manzardo has 18 hits and is batting .212 this season.
- Manzardo has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
- Gabriel Arias is batting .271 with a .315 OBP and 11 RBI for Cleveland this season.
- Arias has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with three doubles and an RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.500) and paces the Twins in hits (25). He's batting .245 and with an on-base percentage of .275.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage is 133rd, and he is 34th in slugging.
- Buxton brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
- Ty France paces his team with a .330 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .366 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248.
- His batting average ranks 77th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 113th in slugging.
- Trevor Larnach is hitting .232 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Ryan Jeffers has seven doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .257.
