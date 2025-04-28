Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Minnesota Twins.

Guardians vs Twins Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (15-12) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-16)

Date: Monday, April 28, 2025

Monday, April 28, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MNNT

Guardians vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | MIN: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | MIN: (+102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | MIN: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | MIN: +1.5 (-205) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-1, 4.15 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 2-1, 5.04 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams (2-1) to the mound, while Bailey Ober (2-1) will answer the bell for the Twins. Williams' team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Williams' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Twins are 3-2-0 ATS in Ober's five starts with a set spread. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Ober start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (53.5%)

Guardians vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Twins, Cleveland is the favorite at -120, and Minnesota is +102 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Twins Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Minnesota is -205 to cover.

Guardians vs Twins Over/Under

Guardians versus Twins, on April 28, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 10 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (80%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 6-1 when favored by -120 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 15 of 27 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 12-15-0 in 27 games with a line this season.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog a total of six times this season, and they've lost each of those games.

Minnesota has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, and fell in each game.

The Twins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 28 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-15-3).

The Twins have a 14-14-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .397, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .505. He's batting .346 on the season.

He is fourth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Kwan has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .263 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks, while slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 59th, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 47th.

Kyle Manzardo has 17 hits and is batting .210 this season.

Gabriel Arias is batting .272 with a .318 OBP and 11 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Arias has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Keiron Buxton has accumulated a team-high slugging percentage (.505) while leading the Twins in hits (23). He's batting .237 and with an on-base percentage of .269.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 95th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach's .330 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .234 while slugging .383.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 100th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has racked up a slugging percentage of .351, a team-best for the Twins.

Carlos Javier Correa has seven doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .211.

