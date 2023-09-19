Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (72-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-102)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-164) | KC: (+138)

CLE: (-164) | KC: (+138) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-102) | KC: +1.5 (-118)

CLE: -1.5 (-102) | KC: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 7-7, 3.60 ERA vs Steven Cruz (Royals) - 0-0, 5.14 ERA

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (7-7, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cruz. Allen's team is 16-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Allen's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). Cruz has started only one game with a set spread, which the Royals covered. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for one Cruz start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.3%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

The Guardians vs Royals moneyline has Cleveland as a -164 favorite, while Kansas City is a +138 underdog at home.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the spread (-118 to cover), and Cleveland is -102 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-Royals game on September 19, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 38, or 54.3%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cleveland has won 12 of 20 games when listed as at least -164 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 64 of their 147 opportunities.

The Guardians are 77-70-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have gone 40-88 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.2% of those games).

Kansas City is 22-57 (winning only 27.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +138 or longer.

In the 149 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-73-5).

The Royals have put together a 64-85-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.353) and total hits (157) this season. He's batting .277 batting average while slugging .482.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .359 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Steven Kwan has hit five homers this season while driving in 52 runs. He's batting .273 this season and slugging .373 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 36th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 129 hits this season and has a slash line of .313/.353/.505.

Andres Gimenez is batting .246 with a .313 OBP and 57 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Gimenez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a home run and six RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.496) while pacing the Royals in hits (166). He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia's .323 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .366.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

MJ Melendez is hitting .233 with 28 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs and 55 walks.

Edward Olivares is batting .261 with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

Guardians vs. Royals Head to Head

9/18/2023: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/26/2023: 8-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/25/2023: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/24/2023: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/9/2023: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/8/2023: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/7/2023: 3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/6/2023: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/29/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/28/2023: 14-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

