Guardians vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:21 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Royals Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (6-5) vs. Kansas City Royals (5-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Royals.TV

Guardians vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | KC: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-210) | KC: -1.5 (+172)

CLE: +1.5 (-210) | KC: -1.5 (+172) Total: 7 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 1-1, 2.25 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 1-0, 1.80 ERA

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (1-1) for the Guardians and Noah Cameron (1-0) for the Royals. Williams has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Williams has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Cameron has started only one game with a set spread, which the Royals covered. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Cameron start this season -- they won.

Guardians vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51.1%)

Guardians vs Royals Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -104 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Royals are +172 to cover, while the Guardians are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Guardians-Royals game on April 7, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Royals Betting Trends

The Guardians were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -112 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of 11 chances this season.

The Guardians are 7-4-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have a 3-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Kansas City has gone 3-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (50%).

In the 10 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total three times (3-7-0).

The Royals have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.714) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 47th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is sixth in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.366) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He ranks 87th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by six hits.

Jose Ramirez is batting .146 with a .239 OBP and five RBI for Cleveland this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has racked up 13 hits with a .422 on-base percentage and a .526 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .342.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Garcia hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .364 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Isbel is batting .444 with a double and two home runs. He's slugging .704 with an on-base percentage of .444.

Jonathan India is hitting .250 with two home runs and three walks.

Salvador Perez has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .184.

Guardians vs Royals Head to Head

4/6/2026: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 9/11/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/10/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/9/2025: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/8/2025: 10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2025: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/26/2025: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/12/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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