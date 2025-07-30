Guardians vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Colorado Rockies.

Guardians vs Rockies Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (53-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (28-79)

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and COLR

Guardians vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-196) | COL: (+164)

CLE: (-196) | COL: (+164) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126)

CLE: -1.5 (+105) | COL: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.83 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-10, 5.24 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Kolby Allard (2-1) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (2-10). Allard helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Allard has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. When Freeland starts, the Rockies have gone 8-11-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 5-13 record in Freeland's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (57.4%)

Guardians vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Rockies, Cleveland is the favorite at -196, and Colorado is +164 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Rockies Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rockies. The Guardians are +105 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -126.

Guardians vs Rockies Over/Under

The Guardians-Rockies contest on July 30 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Guardians vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (63.4%) in those games.

Cleveland has been a -196 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 47 of their 104 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 54-50-0 in 104 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 25 of the 100 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

Colorado has a 13-56 record (winning just 18.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 104 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-58-4).

The Rockies have a 42-62-0 record against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 116 hits and an OBP of .370, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518. He's batting .296.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Steven Kwan is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging in MLB.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .282 with three home runs, nine walks and seven RBIs.

Carlos Santana has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .226/.320/.341.

Santana brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 18 home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Manzardo has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .371 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.517) while pacing the Rockies in hits (100). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs and 18 walks while batting .269. He's slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Jordan Beck has accumulated a team-high .332 on-base percentage.

Tyler Freeman is batting .310 with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks.

Guardians vs Rockies Head to Head

7/29/2025: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/29/2024: 7-4 COL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-4 COL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/28/2024: 13-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-7 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2024: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/26/2023: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/25/2023: 5-1 COL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-1 COL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/24/2023: 6-0 COL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

