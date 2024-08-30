Guardians vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30
Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Pirates Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (76-58) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-71)
- Date: Friday, August 30, 2024
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: SportsNet PT
Guardians vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | PIT: (+126)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Guardians vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 11-8, 3.62 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.25 ERA
The Guardians will give the nod to Ben Lively (11-8) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (6-7). When Lively starts, his team is 13-9-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team has won 84.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-2). The Pirates have gone 14-8-0 ATS in Falter's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 7-11 record in Falter's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Guardians vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (60.6%)
Guardians vs Pirates Moneyline
- Cleveland is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Pirates Spread
- The Guardians are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +134 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -162.
Guardians vs Pirates Over/Under
- The Guardians-Pirates contest on August 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.
Guardians vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Guardians have won in 51, or 65.4%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Cleveland has a record of 16-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 132 opportunities.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 68-64-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have won 31 of the 76 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.8%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 13-24 record (winning only 35.1% of its games).
- The Pirates have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-65-3).
- The Pirates have covered 54.6% of their games this season, going 71-59-0 ATS.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 141 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .531. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .332.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Josh Naylor is hitting .237 with 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .319.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 104th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Steven Kwan has 130 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.
- Andres Gimenez is batting .250 with a .302 OBP and 52 RBI for Cleveland this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high OBP (.347) and slugging percentage (.462). He's batting .282.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.
- Oneil Cruz has 123 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.
- Bryan De La Cruz has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .243.
- Andrew McCutchen is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 51 walks.
