Guardians vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 30

On Friday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guardians vs Pirates Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (76-58) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-71)

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Friday, August 30, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: SportsNet PT

Guardians vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-148) | PIT: (+126)

CLE: (-148) | PIT: (+126) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162)

CLE: -1.5 (+134) | PIT: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Guardians vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively (Guardians) - 11-8, 3.62 ERA vs Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 6-7, 4.25 ERA

The Guardians will give the nod to Ben Lively (11-8) against the Pirates and Bailey Falter (6-7). When Lively starts, his team is 13-9-0 against the spread this season. Lively's team has won 84.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-2). The Pirates have gone 14-8-0 ATS in Falter's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 7-11 record in Falter's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (60.6%)

Guardians vs Pirates Moneyline

Cleveland is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +126 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Pirates Spread

The Guardians are hosting the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Guardians are +134 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -162.

Guardians vs Pirates Over/Under

The Guardians-Pirates contest on August 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Guardians vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 51, or 65.4%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 16-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 132 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 68-64-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have won 31 of the 76 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (40.8%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 13-24 record (winning only 35.1% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-65-3).

The Pirates have covered 54.6% of their games this season, going 71-59-0 ATS.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 141 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .531. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Josh Naylor is hitting .237 with 20 doubles, 28 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 104th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has 130 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Andres Gimenez is batting .250 with a .302 OBP and 52 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high OBP (.347) and slugging percentage (.462). He's batting .282.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Reynolds hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Oneil Cruz has 123 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Bryan De La Cruz has 23 doubles, 19 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .243.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 51 walks.

