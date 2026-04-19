Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (11-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-10)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MASN

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | BAL: (+100)

CLE: (-118) | BAL: (+100) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-205) | BAL: -1.5 (+168)

CLE: +1.5 (-205) | BAL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 2.61 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-1, 3.04 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joey Cantillo (1-0) for the Guardians and Trevor Rogers (2-1) for the Orioles. Cantillo's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Rogers starts, the Orioles have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Orioles have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Rogers starts this season.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (52.8%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -118 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Orioles are +168 to cover, while the Guardians are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Orioles game on April 19 has been set at 7, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 3-3 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 21 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Baltimore has gone 2-3 (40%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-9-0).

The Orioles have an 8-12-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348. He has a .221 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among qualified hitters, he is 129th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 76th in slugging.

Chase DeLauter has 16 hits, which leads Cleveland batters this season. He's batting .246 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .342.

His batting average ranks 94th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.329) powered by four extra-base hits.

Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Angel Martinez has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .200. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .274.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 159th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .394 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .418 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.

His batting average ranks 37th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Jeremiah Jackson has racked up 19 hits, a team-best for the Orioles.

Pete Alonso is hitting .216 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head

4/17/2026: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/23/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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