Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19
Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Orioles Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (11-10) vs. Baltimore Orioles (10-10)
- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MASN
Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-118) | BAL: (+100)
- Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-205) | BAL: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 1-0, 2.61 ERA vs Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-1, 3.04 ERA
The probable pitchers are Joey Cantillo (1-0) for the Guardians and Trevor Rogers (2-1) for the Orioles. Cantillo's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Rogers starts, the Orioles have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Orioles have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Rogers starts this season.
Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (52.8%)
Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -118 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Orioles are +168 to cover, while the Guardians are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under
- The over/under for the Guardians versus Orioles game on April 19 has been set at 7, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with three wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 3-3 when favored by -118 or more this year.
- Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 10 of 21 chances this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 12-9-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orioles have compiled a 2-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.3% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, Baltimore has gone 2-3 (40%).
- The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-9-0).
- The Orioles have an 8-12-0 record ATS this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348. He has a .221 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 129th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 76th in slugging.
- Chase DeLauter has 16 hits, which leads Cleveland batters this season. He's batting .246 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .342.
- His batting average ranks 94th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 21st.
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.329) powered by four extra-base hits.
- Kwan takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.
- Angel Martinez has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has three doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while batting .200. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .274.
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 159th, and he is 56th in slugging.
- Taylor Ward paces his team with a .394 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .418 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.
- His batting average ranks 37th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 81st in slugging.
- Jeremiah Jackson has racked up 19 hits, a team-best for the Orioles.
- Pete Alonso is hitting .216 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head
- 4/17/2026: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/16/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/24/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/23/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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