Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and SportsNet

The Memphis Grizzlies (25-51) are double-digit, 14-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors (42-34) at FedExForum on Friday, April 3, 2026. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and SportsNet. The matchup has a point total of 232.5.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -14 232.5 -1000 +660

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (61.1%)

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread in a matchup 38 times this season (38-38-0).

The Grizzlies have 35 wins against the spread in 76 games this year.

Raptors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times this season.

The Grizzlies have gone over the point total 50% of the time this year (38 of 76 games with a set point total).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 17 times in 38 games when playing at home, and it has covered 21 times in 38 games when playing on the road.

The Raptors have gone over the total more often at home, hitting the over in 17 of 38 home matchups (44.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in 14 of 38 games (36.8%).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (19-20-0) than away (16-19-2).

Grizzlies games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (22 times out of 39) than on the road (16 of 37) this year.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.3 points, 5.9 assists and 7.6 boards.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made 3-pointers.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.6 points, 1.8 boards and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cedric Coward averages 13.4 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

GG Jackson averages 12.2 points, 4.2 boards and 1.5 assists. He is also making 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 7.5 points, 2 boards and 4 assists. He is making 37.7% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per game.

The Grizzlies are getting 9.7 points, 3.5 boards and 1 assists per game from Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 7.2 points, 3.7 boards and 0.9 assists per contest. He is making 45% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 treys.

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