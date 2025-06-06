Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 6

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Houston Astros.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (33-28) vs. Houston Astros (34-28)

Date: Friday, June 6, 2025

Friday, June 6, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and SCHN

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | HOU: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | HOU: (-104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155)

CLE: +1.5 (-188) | HOU: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen (Guardians) - 3-3, 4.22 ERA vs Colton Gordon (Astros) - 0-1, 5.95 ERA

The probable pitchers are Logan Allen (3-3) for the Guardians and Colton Gordon (0-1) for the Astros. Allen and his team have a record of 3-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Allen's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Astros have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Gordon's four starts that had a set spread. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two Gordon starts this season -- they won both.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (54.8%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Guardians, Houston is the underdog at -104, and Cleveland is -112 playing at home.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Astros are +155 to cover, while the Guardians are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Guardians-Astros on June 6, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 59 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians are 29-30-0 against the spread in their 59 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have gone 11-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.9% of those games).

The Astros have played in 61 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-35-2).

The Astros have put together a 32-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 74 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .549. He's batting .330.

Among all qualified hitters, he is fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 13 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's batting .306 and slugging .426 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Carlos Santana has 52 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.364/.397.

Santana takes a 14-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .378 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 11 home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has accumulated an on-base percentage of .378, a slugging percentage of .492, and has 75 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .318).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks ninth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Pena enters this game on an 11-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .425 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Isaac Paredes is batting .252 with seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jose Altuve is batting .264 with six doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Jake Meyers is hitting .287 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks.

