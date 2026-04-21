Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.
Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Astros Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (13-11) vs. Houston Astros (9-15)
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SCHN
Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | HOU: (+120)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 3-0, 1.05 ERA vs Ryan Weiss (Astros) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (3-0) to the mound, while Ryan Weiss (0-2) will take the ball for the Astros. Messick and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Messick's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Weiss has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Weiss starts this season.
Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Guardians win (58.1%)
Guardians vs Astros Moneyline
- Cleveland is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +120 underdog on the road.
Guardians vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -176.
Guardians vs Astros Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Guardians-Astros on April 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.
- Cleveland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -142.
- The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 24 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 14-10-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).
- Houston has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-7-0).
- The Astros have a 9-15-0 record ATS this season (covering just 37.5% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .230 with an on-base percentage of .356.
- He ranks 116th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.
- Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.
- Chase DeLauter is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.
- Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .847. He has a slash line of .286/.390/.457 this season.
- Rocchio has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .286, fueled by four extra-base hits.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has accumulated 28 hits with a .459 on-base percentage and a .756 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .326.
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is second in slugging.
- Alvarez brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with four doubles, five home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.
- Christian Walker has seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .274. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .367.
- He is 52nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Jose Altuve has six doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .281.
- Carlos Correa is hitting .275 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.
Guardians vs Astros Head to Head
- 4/20/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/9/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/8/2025: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
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