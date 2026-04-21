Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (13-11) vs. Houston Astros (9-15)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and SCHN

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

CLE: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 3-0, 1.05 ERA vs Ryan Weiss (Astros) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (3-0) to the mound, while Ryan Weiss (0-2) will take the ball for the Astros. Messick and his team have covered in each of his four starts with a spread this season. Messick's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Weiss has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have always been the moneyline underdog when Weiss starts this season.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (58.1%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -176.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Guardians-Astros on April 21, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

Cleveland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -142.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 24 opportunities.

The Guardians are 14-10-0 against the spread in their 24 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won three of the seven games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.9%).

Houston has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Astros have played in 24 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-7-0).

The Astros have a 9-15-0 record ATS this season (covering just 37.5% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.494) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .230 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He ranks 116th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and four RBIs.

Chase DeLauter is hitting .219 with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 129th, his on-base percentage 112th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .847. He has a slash line of .286/.390/.457 this season.

Rocchio has logged a hit or more in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .286, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated 28 hits with a .459 on-base percentage and a .756 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .326.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is second in slugging.

Alvarez brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with four doubles, five home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Christian Walker has seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .274. He's slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 52nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jose Altuve has six doubles, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .281.

Carlos Correa is hitting .275 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Guardians vs Astros Head to Head

4/20/2026: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/9/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/8/2025: 10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-6 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/7/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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