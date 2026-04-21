Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (16-7) vs. Washington Nationals (10-13)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-134) | WSH: (+114)

ATL: (-134) | WSH: (+114) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

ATL: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 1-0, 2.18 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 2-0, 3.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) to the mound, while Foster Griffin (2-0) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Lopez and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Griffin starts, the Nationals have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Griffin's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Nationals reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-134) and Washington as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Braves are +125 to cover, and the Nationals are -150.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals on April 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 15, or 75%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 8-4 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 15-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 10-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

Washington is 9-10 (winning 47.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-7-0).

The Nationals have collected a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin has an OPS of .888, fueled by an OBP of .377 to go with a slugging percentage of .510. He has a .313 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 25 hits. He is batting .278 this season and has 16 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .589 with an on-base percentage of .365.

Among qualifying batters, he is 49th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .337 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.

Albies takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Dominic Smith has four home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .345 this season.

Smith has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .353 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up a team-best OBP (.432), while leading the Nationals in hits (24). He's batting .312 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players, he is 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 12th in slugging.

James Wood is batting .237 with six doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 107th, his on-base percentage is 49th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has accumulated a team-high .411 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .208 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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