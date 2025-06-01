Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 1:13 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (31-26) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-31)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSW

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-210) | LAA: (+176)

CLE: (-210) | LAA: (+176) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118)

CLE: -1.5 (-102) | LAA: +1.5 (-118) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 4-3, 4.27 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-6, 5.07 ERA

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (4-3) for the Guardians and Jack Kochanowicz (3-6) for the Angels. Williams and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Williams' team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). The Angels have gone 4-7-0 against the spread when Kochanowicz starts. The Angels are 4-5 in Kochanowicz's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (60.3%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +176 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -210 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Guardians are -102 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -118.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Angels contest on June 1 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 12, or 60%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -210 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 27 of their 55 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 55 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 26-29-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 21 of the 46 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (45.7%).

Los Angeles is 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Angels have played in 57 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-26-1).

The Angels are 27-30-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 67 hits and an OBP of .382 this season. He has a .324 batting average and a slugging percentage of .541.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .315 with an on-base percentage of .372.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging in MLB.

Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Carlos Santana has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.368/.402.

Santana heads into this matchup with 10 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .457 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 10 home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .221. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 154th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel's .369 on-base percentage and .380 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .276.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is hitting .269 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.

Logan O'Hoppe's 46 hits pace his team.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

5/31/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/5/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/4/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

