Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (30-25) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-30)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSW

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-172) | LAA: (+144)

CLE: (-172) | LAA: (+144) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146)

CLE: -1.5 (+122) | LAA: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 1-1, 3.27 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 2-6, 5.23 ERA

The probable starters are Slade Cecconi (1-1) for the Guardians and Kyle Hendricks (2-6) for the Angels. Cecconi has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cecconi's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Hendricks' 10 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 4-5 in Hendricks' nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (62.8%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Cleveland is a -172 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +144 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +122 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -146.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Guardians-Angels contest on May 31, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 11 wins in the 18 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has been listed as a favorite of -172 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 53 opportunities.

The Guardians are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have gone 20-24 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has a record of 5-9 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (35.7%).

In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-25-1).

The Angels have gone 26-29-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 64 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which are tops among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .318 batting average and a slugging percentage of .527.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in 21 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .409 with five doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with an OPS of .795. He has a slash line of .311/.371/.425 this season.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 12th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.363/.384.

Santana has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 36 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .447.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .218. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .265.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 149th, his on-base percentage is 160th, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .368 on-base percentage, and has a club-best .383 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.

Including all qualifying players, he is 51st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 113th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .281 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks.

Logan O'Hoppe has collected 44 hits to pace his team.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/5/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/4/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/3/2024: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/10/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

