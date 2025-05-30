Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (30-25) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-30)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSW

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | LAA: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | LAA: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)

CLE: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-5, 4.73 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 3-5, 3.73 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Luis Ortiz (2-5) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (3-5) will answer the bell for the Angels. Ortiz and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ortiz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Angels have a 2-9-0 record against the spread in Soriano's starts. The Angels are 2-5 in Soriano's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.3%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Angels, Cleveland is the favorite at -136, and Los Angeles is +116 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Guardians are +150 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -182.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Angels game on May 30 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (61.1%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 53 opportunities.

The Guardians are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have a 20-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 15-20 (42.9%).

The Angels have played in 55 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-25-1).

The Angels are 26-29-0 against the spread this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 64 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He has a .318 batting average and a slugging percentage of .527.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in 21 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .409 with five doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan has a slash line of .311/.371/.425 this season and a team-best OPS of .795.

Among qualifying batters, he is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.363/.384.

Santana has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.

Kyle Manzardo has 10 home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .265.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 147th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 159th and he is 33rd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .368 OBP, and has a club-best .383 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Zach Neto has 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .281.

Logan O'Hoppe has collected 44 hits to lead his team.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/5/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/4/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/3/2024: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/10/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

