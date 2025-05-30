Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Angels Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (30-25) vs. Los Angeles Angels (25-30)
- Date: Friday, May 30, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and FDSW
Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | LAA: (+116)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+150) | LAA: +1.5 (-182)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 2-5, 4.73 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 3-5, 3.73 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Luis Ortiz (2-5) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (3-5) will answer the bell for the Angels. Ortiz and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Ortiz starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Angels have a 2-9-0 record against the spread in Soriano's starts. The Angels are 2-5 in Soriano's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (56.3%)
Guardians vs Angels Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Angels, Cleveland is the favorite at -136, and Los Angeles is +116 playing on the road.
Guardians vs Angels Spread
- The Guardians are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Angels. The Guardians are +150 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -182.
Guardians vs Angels Over/Under
- The over/under for the Guardians versus Angels game on May 30 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Guardians have been favorites in 18 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (61.1%) in those contests.
- This season Cleveland has come away with a win three times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 26 of their 53 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 25-28-0 against the spread in their 53 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Angels have a 20-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 15-20 (42.9%).
- The Angels have played in 55 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-25-1).
- The Angels are 26-29-0 against the spread this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 64 hits and an OBP of .371 this season. He has a .318 batting average and a slugging percentage of .527.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in 21 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .409 with five doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has a slash line of .311/.371/.425 this season and a team-best OPS of .795.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Santana has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.363/.384.
- Santana has picked up a hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and nine RBIs.
- Kyle Manzardo has 10 home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .212 this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Taylor Ward is hitting .218 with 11 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .265.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 147th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 159th and he is 33rd in slugging.
- Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .368 OBP, and has a club-best .383 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .273.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 52nd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 113th in slugging.
- Zach Neto has 10 doubles, nine home runs and seven walks while batting .281.
- Logan O'Hoppe has collected 44 hits to lead his team.
Guardians vs Angels Head to Head
- 4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/26/2024: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/25/2024: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/24/2024: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/5/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/4/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/3/2024: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/10/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
