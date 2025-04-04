Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the Cleveland Guardians play the Los Angeles Angels.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-2)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and CLEG

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | LAA: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | LAA: (-102) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172)

CLE: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound, while Jose Soriano (1-0) will take the ball for the Angels. Williams and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Williams' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Soriano has started just one game with a set spread, which the Angels failed to cover. The Angels have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Soriano starts this season.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (56.3%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Guardians, Los Angeles is the underdog at -102, and Cleveland is -116 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Guardians are at the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+142 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -172 to cover.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Angels on April 4 is 8. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the favorite.

Oddsmakers have given Cleveland the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -116 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their six opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 2-4-0 in six games with a line this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog three total times this season. They've finished 2-1 in those games.

Los Angeles is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Angels have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-2-0).

The Angels have a 2-4-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Kyle Manzardo has five hits, which leads Cleveland hitters this season, while batting .250 with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .700.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 79th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with an OPS of .922. He has a slash line of .348/.400/.522 this season.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 19th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Carlos Santana has collected six base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .348 this season.

Jose Ramirez is batting .294 with a .350 OBP and two RBI for Cleveland this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris has a triple, a home run and two walks while batting .444. He's slugging 1.000 with an on-base percentage of .545.

Paris heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with seven hits and has a club-leading .417 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 46th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Mike Trout has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .143.

Logan O'Hoppe is batting .188 with two home runs.

