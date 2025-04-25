Grizzlies vs. Thunder NBA Playoffs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 26

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: TNT, FDSSE, and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder bring a 3-0 lead into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Thunder are large, 14.5-point favorites in the contest, which airs on TNT, FDSSE, and FDSOK at 3:30 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 224.5 -1000 +660

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (52.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have covered the spread in a matchup 54 times this season (54-26-2).

The Grizzlies have played 82 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 44 times this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 47 of 82 opportunities (57.3%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread at home (29-12-1) than it has in road games (25-14-1).

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in 25 of 42 home games (59.5%), compared to 19 of 40 road games (47.5%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-21-1). On the road, it is .537 (22-17-2).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over less frequently at home (22 of 41, 53.7%) than on the road (25 of 41, 61%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Jalen Williams averages 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 58.1% from the field.

Aaron Wiggins is averaging 12 points, 3.9 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2 assists. He is also sinking 48.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Desmond Bane averages 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He is also making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per game.

Per game, Ja Morant gives the Grizzlies 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Scotty Pippen Jr. gets the Grizzlies 9.9 points, 3.3 boards and 4.4 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Grizzlies receive 12.5 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.