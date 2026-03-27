Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Memphis Grizzlies (24-48) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (43-29) on Friday, March 27, 2026 at FedExForum as big, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on SCHN and FDSSE. The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12.5 226.5 -769 +540

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (67.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-43-0).

The Grizzlies have 32 wins against the spread in 72 games this year.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 31 times.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over 34 times in 72 opportunities (47.2%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (17-20-0) than it has at home (12-23-0).

When playing at home, the Rockets go over the over/under 34.3% of the time (12 of 35 games). They hit the over more often on the road, eclipsing the total in 51.4% of games (19 of 37).

Against the spread, Memphis has performed better at home (16-19-0) than away (16-19-2).

In terms of the over/under, Grizzlies games have finished over more often at home (18 of 35, 51.4%) than away (16 of 37, 43.2%).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.5 points, 9 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 51.7% from the floor.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 15.5 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Reed Sheppard's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made treys.

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He is also sinking 46.7% of his shots from the field and 43.7% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with 2 triples per contest.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.5% of his shots from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

GG Jackson averages 12 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is sinking 49.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

The Grizzlies receive 7.4 points per game from Walter Clayton Jr., plus 2 boards and 3.9 assists.

Taylor Hendricks' numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 3.7 boards and 1 assists per contest. He is making 46.1% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 triples.

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