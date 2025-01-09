Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: SCHN and FDSSE

The Houston Rockets (24-12) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) after winning four straight road games. The Rockets are favored by only 3 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 9, 2025. The point total for the matchup is set at 230.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -3 230.5 -152 +128

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (62.9%)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets are 21-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have played 37 games, with 25 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have gone over the total 18 times out of 37 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have hit the over 23 times in 37 opportunities (62.2%).

Houston has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (11-7-1) than it does on the road (10-7-0).

When playing at home, the Rockets go over the total 47.4% of the time (nine of 19 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 52.9% of games (nine of 17).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Memphis has a better winning percentage at home (.737, 14-5-0 record) than away (.611, 11-6-1).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.6%, 10 of 19) compared to away (72.2%, 13 of 18).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19 points, 10.4 boards and 5 assists, shooting 49% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (eighth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jalen Green averages 20.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 56.7% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 6.5 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the field and 35.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Grizzlies Leaders

Per game, Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 22.7 points, 6.4 boards and 2 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks (seventh in NBA).

Desmond Bane's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 treys.

The Grizzlies receive 11 points per game from Scotty Pippen Jr., plus 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

The Grizzlies get 13 points per game from Santi Aldama, plus 7.3 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Grizzlies receive 21.2 points per game from Ja Morant, plus 4.4 boards and 7.9 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.