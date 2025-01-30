Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Houston Rockets (32-14) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) after winning four straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 4 points in the contest, which tips at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 30, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 235.5.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -4 235.5 -178 +150

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (65.3%)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 31 times over 47 games with a set spread.

In the Rockets' 46 games this season, they have 27 wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 31 times out of 46 chances this season.

The Rockets have gone over the point total 54.3% of the time this year (25 of 46 games with a set point total).

Memphis has a better record against the spread when playing at home (16-7-1) than it does in away games (15-7-1).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the total in 13 of 24 home games (54.2%). They've done better on the road, eclipsing the total in 18 of 23 matchups (78.3%).

Against the spread, Houston has had better results away (15-9-0) than at home (12-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Rockets games have gone over less frequently at home (10 of 22, 45.5%) than away (15 of 24, 62.5%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 6.2 boards and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Desmond Bane averages 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ja Morant averages 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 30.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49.1% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Green averages 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is also sinking 43% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Fred VanVleet's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He is draining 38.9% of his shots from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 treys.

The Rockets get 13.6 points per game from Amen Thompson, plus 8.1 boards and 2.7 assists.

Dillon Brooks averages 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is draining 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

