Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and MSG

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-20) are favored by 3 points against the New York Knicks (38-20) on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under set at 243.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3 243.5 -146 +124

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (63.2%)

Grizzlies vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 35-20-3 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 27-30-1 this year.

Grizzlies games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

The Knicks have hit the over 58.6% of the time this season (34 of 58 games with a set point total).

Memphis has a better record against the spread at home (17-10-1) than it does in road games (18-10-2).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (53.6%) than road games (73.3%).

New York has been better against the spread on the road (13-14-0) than at home (14-16-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Knicks games have finished over 18 of 31 times at home (58.1%), and 16 of 27 away (59.3%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.9 points, 6 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Desmond Bane is averaging 18.1 points, 5.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Ja Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 3.2 boards and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 24.8 points, 13.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is also sinking 53.2% of his shots from the field and 43.2% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Knicks receive 26.1 points per game from Jalen Brunson, plus 2.9 boards and 7.4 assists.

The Knicks are receiving 14.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game from Josh Hart.

The Knicks get 17.7 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

OG Anunoby averages 16 points, 4.7 boards and 2 assists. He is making 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

