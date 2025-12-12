Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 12

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Game Info

The Memphis Grizzlies (11-13) are favored by 7.5 points against the Utah Jazz (8-15) on Friday, December 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under of 242.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -7.5 242.5 -290 +235

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (82.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread 11 times in 24 games with a set spread.

The Jazz have 12 wins against the spread in 23 games this year.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total eight times out of 23 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over 14 times in 23 opportunities (60.9%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread at home (6-6-0) than it has in road tilts (5-7-0).

In home games, the Grizzlies exceed the total 33.3% of the time (four of 12 games). They hit the over in the same percentage of games on the road (four of 12 contests).

This season, Utah is 9-4-0 at home against the spread (.692 winning percentage). Away, it is 3-7-0 ATS (.300).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (nine times out of 13) than away (five of 10) this year.

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama is averaging 13.1 points, 3 assists and 6.5 boards.

Cedric Coward averages 13.3 points, 6.2 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17 points, 5 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 46.4% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jock Landale is averaging 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Cam Spencer's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.1 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 46.5% from downtown (eighth in NBA), with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen averages 27.6 points, 6.5 boards and 2 assists. He is also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

Keyonte George averages 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 8.2 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are getting 9.6 points, 6.4 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Ace Bailey averages 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

