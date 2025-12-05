Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 5

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and FDSSC

The Los Angeles Clippers (6-16) are only 1-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-13) at FedExForum on Friday, December 5, 2025. The game tips at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE and FDSSC. The over/under is 223.5 for the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -1 223.5 102 -120

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (61%)

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread nine times in 22 games with a set spread.

The Clippers have played 22 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, eight of the Grizzlies' games have gone over the point total.

Clippers games this season have hit the over 13 times in 22 opportunities (59.1%).

Memphis has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-6-0) than it does in road games (5-7-0).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in four of 10 home matchups (40%). On the road, they have hit the over in four of 12 games (33.3%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Los Angeles has a lower winning percentage at home (.100, 1-9-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-7-0).

Looking at the over/under, Clippers games have finished over more often at home (six of 10, 60%) than away (seven of 12, 58.3%).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 13 points, 6.5 boards and 3 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 17.8 points, 1.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds.

Cedric Coward averages 13 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 44.4% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made treys per game.

Jock Landale is averaging 10.9 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 11.8 points, 1.7 assists and 3.4 boards.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 26.9 points, 5.6 boards and 8.4 assists for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac's numbers on the season are 16.2 points, 11.8 boards and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 60.3% of his shots from the floor (ninth in league).

Per game, Kawhi Leonard provides the Clippers 25.9 points, 5.5 boards and 3 assists, plus 2.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 12 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He is draining 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Kris Dunn provides the Clippers 8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 1.6 steals (10th in league) and 0.2 blocks.

