Grizzlies vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: TNT, MAX, and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (55-19) are favored (-4.5) to extend an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (44-30) at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, March 31, 2025 at FedExForum. The game airs on TNT, MAX, and NBCS-BOS. The point total is 236.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -4.5 236.5 -198 +166

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (52.7%)

Grizzlies vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 35-38-1 record against the spread this season.

The Grizzlies have 38 wins against the spread in 74 games this year.

This season, 34 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total.

Grizzlies games this year have gone over the total in 44 of 74 opportunities (59.5%).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 36 games at home, and it has covered 20 times in 38 games on the road.

The Celtics have gone over the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 36 home matchups (52.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in 15 of 38 games (39.5%).

Memphis' winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (18-18-1). On the road, it is .541 (20-15-2).

Looking at the over/under, Grizzlies games have gone over 19 of 37 times at home (51.4%), and 25 of 37 on the road (67.6%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum's numbers on the season are 27.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.6 made 3-pointers (fourth in NBA).

Jaylen Brown averages 22.4 points, 5.9 boards and 4.6 assists.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.2 points, 3.4 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jrue Holiday averages 11.1 points, 4.2 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 44.5% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 22.4 points for the Grizzlies, plus 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Grizzlies are getting 18.9 points, 6.1 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Desmond Bane.

Per game, Ja Morant provides the Grizzlies 22.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Grizzlies are getting 9.7 points, 3.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game from Scotty Pippen Jr.

Santi Aldama's numbers on the season are 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.