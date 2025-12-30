Grizzlies vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 30

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Philadelphia 76ers (16-14) are 1-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (15-17) on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -1 233.5 -104 -116

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grizzlies win (71.6%)

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have covered the spread 15 times in 30 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Grizzlies are 15-17-0 this season.

Games involving the 76ers have hit the over 15 times out of 32 chances this season.

Grizzlies games this season have gone over the total in 12 of 32 opportunities (37.5%).

Philadelphia sports a worse record against the spread at home (7-9-1) than it does in away games (8-5-0).

At home, the 76ers exceed the total 47.1% of the time (eight of 17 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 53.8% of games (seven of 13).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Memphis has a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than away (.471, 8-9-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Grizzlies' games have finished above the over/under at home (46.7%, seven of 15) compared to away (29.4%, five of 17).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 30.7 points, 4.4 boards and 6.9 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 boards and 4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Quentin Grimes averages 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor.

Joel Embiid averages 21.8 points, 6.5 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 44.3% from the floor and 25.9% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is also draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 36% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Per game, Santi Aldama gives the Grizzlies 14.3 points, 6.7 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Cedric Coward averages 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He is draining 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 12.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Cam Spencer.

Jaylen Wells averages 12.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists. He is making 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.

