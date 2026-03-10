Grambling vs Jackson State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Grambling Tigers (14-18, 7-11 SWAC) will play in the SWAC tournament against the No. 7 seed Jackson State Tigers (11-20, 10-8 SWAC), Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Grambling vs. Jackson State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Grambling vs. Jackson State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Grambling win (71.1%)

If you plan to place a wager on Grambling-Jackson State contest (in which Grambling is a 5.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 144.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Grambling vs. Jackson State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Grambling has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Jackson State has compiled a 12-19-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Jackson State is 6-13 against the spread compared to the 4-3 ATS record Grambling racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Grambling Tigers have played worse at home, covering four times in 10 home games, and eight times in 17 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Jackson State Tigers have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 6-4-0 record) than on the road (.263, 5-14-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Grambling is 6-12-0 this season.

Jackson State is 9-9-0 against the spread in SWAC action this season.

Grambling vs. Jackson State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Grambling has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

This year, the Grambling Tigers have won six of eight games when listed as at least -210 or better on the moneyline.

Jackson State has been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. Jackson State has finished 6-16 in those games.

The Jackson State Tigers have a 4-13 record (winning only 23.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

Grambling has an implied victory probability of 67.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Grambling vs. Jackson State Head-to-Head Comparison

Grambling scores 70.5 points per game (295th in college basketball) and gives up 70.2 (77th in college basketball) for a +10 scoring differential overall.

Antonio Munoz's 12.4 points per game lead Grambling and are 643rd in college basketball.

Jackson State puts up 70.6 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 84.8 per outing (360th in college basketball). It has a -439 scoring differential and has been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Daeshun Ruffin leads Jackson State, averaging 23.3 points per game (third in college basketball).

The Grambling Tigers grab 30.3 rebounds per game (272nd in college basketball) compared to the 30.2 of their opponents.

Roderick Coffee III leads the Grambling Tigers with 4.6 rebounds per game (754th in college basketball action).

The Jackson State Tigers record 29.9 rebounds per game (290th in college basketball) while conceding 37.0 per contest to opponents. They are outrebounded by 7.1 boards per game.

Jayme Mitchell's 5.0 rebounds per game lead the Jackson State Tigers and rank 599th in the country.

Grambling ranks 325th in college basketball by averaging 90.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 56th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Jackson State Tigers score 86.6 points per 100 possessions (351st in college basketball), while allowing 103.9 points per 100 possessions (352nd in college basketball).

