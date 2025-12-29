NHL
Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29
The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-10-6)
- Date: Monday, December 29, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Wild (+100)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.1%)
Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +198.
Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Wild on Dec. 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.
Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Wild reveal Vegas as the favorite (-120) and Minnesota as the underdog (+100) on the road.