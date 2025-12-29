Golden Knights vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The NHL schedule on Monday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Golden Knights vs Wild Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-11) vs. Minnesota Wild (23-10-6)

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-120) Wild (+100) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (57.1%)

Golden Knights vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Vegas, the favorite, is +198.

Golden Knights vs Wild Over/Under

Golden Knights versus Wild on Dec. 29 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -134 and the under +110.

Golden Knights vs Wild Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Wild reveal Vegas as the favorite (-120) and Minnesota as the underdog (+100) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!