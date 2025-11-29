FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golden Knights vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are up against the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-10-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-334)Sharks (+265)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (62.4%)

Golden Knights vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are +110 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -134.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Sharks game on Nov. 29 has been set at 6.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is the underdog, +265 on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -334 favorite at home.

