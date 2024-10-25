Golden Knights vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 25
Data Skrive
The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Golden Knights vs Senators Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2)
- Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Golden Knights (-156)
|Senators (+130)
|6.5
Golden Knights vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (51%)
Golden Knights vs Senators Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this contest.
Golden Knights vs Senators Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Senators on October 25 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.
Golden Knights vs Senators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Golden Knights, Ottawa is the underdog at +130, and Vegas is -156 playing at home.