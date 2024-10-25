menu item
NHL

Golden Knights vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Golden Knights vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 25

The Friday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Golden Knights vs Senators Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (4-2-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-2)
  • Date: Friday, October 25, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Golden Knights (-156)Senators (+130)6.5

Golden Knights vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (51%)

Golden Knights vs Senators Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Golden Knights vs Senators Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Senators on October 25 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +102 and the under -124.

Golden Knights vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Golden Knights, Ottawa is the underdog at +130, and Vegas is -156 playing at home.

