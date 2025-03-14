NHL
Golden Knights vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15
NHL action on Saturday includes the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Golden Knights vs Sabres Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-19-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-33-6)
- Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-188)
|Sabres (+155)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (55.8%)
Golden Knights vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Golden Knights are +126 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -154.
Golden Knights vs Sabres Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Sabres, on March 15, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Golden Knights vs Sabres Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Sabres reveal Vegas as the favorite (-188) and Buffalo as the underdog (+155) despite being the home team.