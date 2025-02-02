NHL
Golden Knights vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 2
On Sunday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the New York Rangers.
Golden Knights vs Rangers Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6) vs. New York Rangers (24-23-4)
- Date: Sunday, February 2, 2025
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-130)
|Rangers (+108)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (58.2%)
Golden Knights vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Rangers. The Golden Knights are +180 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -225.
Golden Knights vs Rangers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Rangers matchup on February 2, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Golden Knights vs Rangers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Rangers reveal Vegas as the favorite (-130) and New York as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.