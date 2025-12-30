Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Wednesday.

Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11) vs. Nashville Predators (17-17-4)

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-220) Predators (+180) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Golden Knights win (73.7%)

Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -142.

Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Predators game on Dec. 31 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline

Nashville is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -220 favorite at home.

