FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Nashville Predators in NHL action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Predators Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11) vs. Nashville Predators (17-17-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-220)Predators (+180)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (73.7%)

Golden Knights vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+116 to cover). Nashville, the underdog, is -142.

Golden Knights vs Predators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Predators game on Dec. 31 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Predators Moneyline

  • Nashville is a +180 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -220 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup