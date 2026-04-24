NHL
Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
On Friday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Utah Mammoth.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)
- Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: TBS
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Mammoth (-104)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Mammoth win (55.3%)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -280.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Mammoth on April 24, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Vegas is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah is a -104 underdog at home.