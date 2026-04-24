Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3

On Friday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Utah Mammoth.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: TBS

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-115) Mammoth (-104) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mammoth win (55.3%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Utah, the underdog, is -280.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Golden Knights-Mammoth on April 24, with the over at -128 and the under at +104.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

Vegas is a -115 favorite on the moneyline, while Utah is a -104 underdog at home.

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