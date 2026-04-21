Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN2

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-156) Mammoth (+130) 5.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.5%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +152 to cover the spread, with the Mammoth being -188.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Mammoth matchup on April 21 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

Utah is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -156 favorite at home.

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