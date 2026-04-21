NHL
Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN2
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-156)
|Mammoth (+130)
|5.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.5%)
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +152 to cover the spread, with the Mammoth being -188.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under
- The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Mammoth matchup on April 21 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.
Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline
- Utah is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -156 favorite at home.