FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Mammoth NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Utah Mammoth.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17) vs. Utah Mammoth (43-33-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN2

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-156)Mammoth (+130)5.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.5%)

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are +152 to cover the spread, with the Mammoth being -188.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Golden Knights versus Mammoth matchup on April 21 has been set at 5.5, with -138 odds on the over and +112 odds on the under.

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Moneyline

  • Utah is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -156 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup