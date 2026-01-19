NHL
Golden Knights vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
On Monday in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights are playing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Golden Knights vs Flyers Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (24-11-12) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-17-8)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-210)
|Flyers (+172)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (51.5%)
Golden Knights vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flyers. The Golden Knights are +118 to cover the spread, and the Flyers are -144.
Golden Knights vs Flyers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Flyers matchup on Jan. 19, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Golden Knights vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Flyers reveal Vegas as the favorite (-210) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+172) on the road.