Golden Knights vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The NHL schedule on Tuesday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (35-26-16) vs. Vancouver Canucks (22-46-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-250) Canucks (+202) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (62.2%)

Golden Knights vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Golden Knights. The Canucks are -124 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are +102.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Golden Knights-Canucks game on April 7, with the over available at -104 and the under at -115.

Golden Knights vs Canucks Moneyline

Vegas is the favorite, -250 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +202 underdog despite being at home.

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