FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30

In NHL action on Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-19-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-245)Blue Jackets (+198)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (63.2%)

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -122.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • Golden Knights versus Blue Jackets on January 30 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Blue Jackets, Vegas is the favorite at -245, and Columbus is +198 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup