NHL
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 30
In NHL action on Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-5) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (24-19-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-245)
|Blue Jackets (+198)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (63.2%)
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+100 to cover). Columbus, the underdog, is -122.
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Blue Jackets on January 30 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -104 and the under -118.
Golden Knights vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Blue Jackets, Vegas is the favorite at -245, and Columbus is +198 playing on the road.