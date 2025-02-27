FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-34-7)
  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Golden Knights (-365)Blackhawks (+285)6.5Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (75.4%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Blackhawks are +114 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -140.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup on February 27 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Blackhawks, Vegas is the favorite at -365, and Chicago is +285 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup