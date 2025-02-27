Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info

Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-34-7)

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Coverage: ESPN+

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Golden Knights (-365) Blackhawks (+285) 6.5 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Knights win (75.4%)

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Blackhawks are +114 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -140.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup on February 27 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.

Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Blackhawks, Vegas is the favorite at -365, and Chicago is +285 playing on the road.

