Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
The Vegas Golden Knights are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Chicago Blackhawks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (17-34-7)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-365)
|Blackhawks (+285)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Knights win (75.4%)
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Golden Knights. The Blackhawks are +114 to cover the spread, and the Golden Knights are -140.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Blackhawks matchup on February 27 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +114 and the under is -140.
Golden Knights vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Blackhawks, Vegas is the favorite at -365, and Chicago is +285 playing on the road.