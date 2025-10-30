NHL
Golden Knights vs Avalanche NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 31
The NHL's Friday schedule includes the Vegas Golden Knights facing the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (6-1-3) vs. Colorado Avalanche (6-1-4)
- Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-110)
|Avalanche (-110)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Golden Knights win (56.4%)
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Golden Knights. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -265 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Over/Under
- The Golden Knights-Avalanche game on Oct. 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +106 and the under is -130.
Golden Knights vs Avalanche Moneyline
- Colorado is a -110 underdog on the moneyline, while Vegas is a -110 favorite at home.