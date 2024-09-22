Giants vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB squads busy on Sunday, versus the Kansas City Royals.

Giants vs Royals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (76-79) vs. Kansas City Royals (82-73)

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Sunday, September 22, 2024 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Giants vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-110) | KC: (-106)

SF: (-110) | KC: (-106) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-194)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | KC: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell (Giants) - 4-3, 3.31 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 16-8, 3.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Blake Snell (4-3) to the mound, while Seth Lugo (16-8) will answer the bell for the Royals. Snell's team is 10-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Snell's team has won 76.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-3). The Royals have gone 18-13-0 ATS in Lugo's 31 starts with a set spread. The Royals have a 7-6 record in Lugo's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Royals win (50.5%)

Giants vs Royals Moneyline

The Giants vs Royals moneyline has San Francisco as a -110 favorite, while Kansas City is a -106 underdog at home.

Giants vs Royals Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Giants are +158 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -194.

Giants vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Giants-Royals game on Sept. 22, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Giants vs Royals Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (56.4%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win 44 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 77 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 75-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have won 34 of the 74 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.9%).

Kansas City has a 30-40 record (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Royals have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-80-2).

The Royals have put together an 82-70-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .330 to go with a slugging percentage of .459. He has a .249 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Chapman hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Heliot Ramos has 120 hits, which ranks first among San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .267 with 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying players, he is 43rd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Michael Conforto has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Mike Yastrzemski has 18 home runs, 56 RBI and a batting average of .235 this season.

Yastrzemski enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .599, and has 205 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .334).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is first, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .438 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Salvador Perez is batting .273 with 27 doubles, 27 home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 32nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 38 walks while hitting .238.

Kyle Isbel is batting .232 with 13 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Giants vs Royals Head to Head

9/21/2024: 9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-0 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/20/2024: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/8/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/7/2023: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/15/2022: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/14/2022: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/13/2022: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

