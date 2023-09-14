Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 14

Odds updated as of 11:33 AM

MLB action on Saturday includes the San Francisco Giants playing the Colorado Rockies.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (75-72) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-92)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: SportsNet RM

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-168) | COL: (+142)

SF: (-168) | COL: (+142) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102)

SF: -1.5 (-118) | COL: +1.5 (-102) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Keaton Winn (Giants) - 1-2, 3.55 ERA vs Peter Lambert (Rockies) - 3-7, 5.36 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (1-2, 3.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Lambert (3-7, 5.36 ERA). Winn and his team are 2-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Winn's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Lambert starts, the Rockies are 3-8-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 1-8 record in Lambert's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (59%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -168 favorite on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Rockies. The Giants are -118 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are -102.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Rockies on September 16 is 11.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with 42 wins in the 77 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 14-10 when favored by -168 or more this year.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 147 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 147 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 66-81-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have won 48 of the 128 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (37.5%).

Colorado is 29-63 (winning just 31.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 143 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-78-1).

The Rockies have covered 49% of their games this season, going 70-73-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores is batting .288 with 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 35 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .355 and a slugging percentage of .526.

LaMonte Wade Jr has 103 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .378. He's batting .261 and slugging .408.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 76th, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

J.D. Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (114) this season, and 41 of those have gone for extra bases.

Davis has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Thairo Estrada has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .313 and a team-best slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has accumulated 128 hits with a .330 on-base percentage, leading the Rockies in both categories. He's batting .247 and slugging .450.

He ranks 101st in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Ezequiel Tovar's .412 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage is 134th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Elias Diaz is hitting .270 with 23 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .279 with 18 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Giants vs. Rockies Head to Head

9/15/2023: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2023: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/9/2023: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/8/2023: 9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

9-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/9/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/8/2023: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/7/2023: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/27/2022: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/8/2023: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/7/2023: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

