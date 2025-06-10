Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants face the Colorado Rockies.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (38-28) vs. Colorado Rockies (12-53)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-230) | COL: (+190)

SF: (-230) | COL: (+190) Spread: SF: -1.5 (-154) | COL: +1.5 (+128)

SF: -1.5 (-154) | COL: +1.5 (+128) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 4.34 ERA vs Carson Palmquist (Rockies) - 0-4, 8.50 ERA

The Giants will give the ball to Kyle Harrison (1-1, 4.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Carson Palmquist (0-4, 8.50 ERA). Harrison's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Harrison's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies did not cover in any of Palmquist's four starts that had a set spread. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for four Palmquist starts this season -- they lost every game.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (60.6%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

San Francisco is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +190 underdog at home.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Giants, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -154 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +128.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 11.5 has been set for Giants-Rockies on June 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (59.5%) in those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 3-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -230 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 66 opportunities.

In 66 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 31-35-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have an 11-50 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 18% of those games).

Colorado is 5-31 (winning only 13.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

In the 64 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-38-2).

The Rockies have put together a 23-41-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .330 while slugging .436.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 38th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos leads San Francisco with 73 hits and an OBP of .360, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .484. He's batting .294.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 20th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Ramos heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Matt Chapman leads San Francisco with an OBP of .360 this season while batting .243 with 40 walks and 35 runs scored.

Chapman has recorded a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .353 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Wilmer Flores is batting .251 with a .316 OBP and 49 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has totaled 66 hits with a .327 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Rockies. He's batting .280.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 81st, and he is 34th in slugging.

Goodman brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jordan Beck is batting .264 with 11 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Brenton Doyle has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .196.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

5/4/2025: 9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

9-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 5/3/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/2/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/1/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/28/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/27/2024: 5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/27/2024: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 7/26/2024: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/20/2024: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!