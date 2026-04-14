Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Reds Game Info

San Francisco Giants (6-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-112) | CIN: (-104)

SF: (-112) | CIN: (-104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172)

SF: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-1, 2.08 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 0-1, 7.71 ERA

The Giants will look to Robbie Ray (2-1) against the Reds and Brady Singer (0-1). Ray's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Ray's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Singer's three starts that had a set spread. The Reds are 2-1 in Singer's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (57%)

Giants vs Reds Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -104 underdog despite being at home.

Giants vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and San Francisco is +142 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Giants-Reds contest on April 14, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Reds Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has been victorious one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in seven of their 16 opportunities.

The Giants are 5-11-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have compiled a 7-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cincinnati has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-6-1).

The Reds have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez is hitting .304 with a double, two triples and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .393.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 38th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Willy Adames has 16 hits, which is best among San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .258 with 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Matt Chapman is slashing .290/.343/.419 this season and leads the Giants with an OPS of .763.

Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, seven RBI and a batting average of .185 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a team-best OBP (.435), while leading the Reds in hits (17). He's batting .309 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz is slugging .563 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .361.

Including all qualifying players, he is 57th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Matt McLain is batting .217 with three doubles and eight walks.

Eugenio Suarez is hitting .224 with a double, two home runs and six walks.

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