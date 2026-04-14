Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14
Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Reds Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (6-10) vs. Cincinnati Reds (9-7)
- Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-112) | CIN: (-104)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+142) | CIN: +1.5 (-172)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-1, 2.08 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 0-1, 7.71 ERA
The Giants will look to Robbie Ray (2-1) against the Reds and Brady Singer (0-1). Ray's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Ray's first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. The Reds have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Singer's three starts that had a set spread. The Reds are 2-1 in Singer's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Reds win (57%)
Giants vs Reds Moneyline
- San Francisco is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -104 underdog despite being at home.
Giants vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and San Francisco is +142 to cover the runline.
Giants vs Reds Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Giants-Reds contest on April 14, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.
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Giants vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Giants have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.
- This season San Francisco has been victorious one time in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- The Giants' games have gone over the total in seven of their 16 opportunities.
- The Giants are 5-11-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have compiled a 7-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Cincinnati has a 7-5 record (winning 58.3% of its games).
- The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-6-1).
- The Reds have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez is hitting .304 with a double, two triples and four walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .393.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 38th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Willy Adames has 16 hits, which is best among San Francisco batters this season. He's batting .258 with 11 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 73rd, his on-base percentage 115th, and his slugging percentage 41st.
- Matt Chapman is slashing .290/.343/.419 this season and leads the Giants with an OPS of .763.
- Jung Hoo Lee has one home run, seven RBI and a batting average of .185 this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has a team-best OBP (.435), while leading the Reds in hits (17). He's batting .309 and slugging.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.
- Elly De La Cruz is slugging .563 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .281 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 57th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Matt McLain is batting .217 with three doubles and eight walks.
- Eugenio Suarez is hitting .224 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
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