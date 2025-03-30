Giants vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the San Francisco Giants play the Cincinnati Reds.

Giants vs Reds Game Info

San Francisco Giants (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-1)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-122) | CIN: (+104)

SF: (-122) | CIN: (+104) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

SF: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nick Martínez (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will look to Robbie Ray versus the Reds and Nick Martinez. Ray and his team were 4-3-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Ray and his team won as favorites in 50% of his four appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season Martinez and his team went 10-6-0 against the spread in games he pitched. Martinez and his team put together a 3-6 record in games he pitched when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Giants vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.8%)

Giants vs Reds Moneyline

San Francisco is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +104 underdog at home.

Giants vs Reds Spread

The Giants are at the Reds and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Giants are +136 to cover the runline, with the Reds being -164.

Giants vs Reds Over/Under

The Giants-Reds game on March 30 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Giants vs Reds Betting Trends

The Giants were victorious in 45, or 55.6%, of the 81 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last season San Francisco came away with a win 35 times in 60 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents hit the over in 82 of their 160 games with a total last season.

The Reds won 38 of the 86 games they were the moneyline underdog last season (44.2%).

Cincinnati went 31-38 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (44.9%).

The Reds played in 156 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-77-7).

Giants Player Leaders

Willy Adames finished with an OPS of .794 last season, fueled by a .331 OBP and a slugging percentage of .462.

Matt Chapman slashed .247/.328/.463 and finished with an OPS of .790.

Heliot Ramos finished last season with 128 hits while batting .269.

Mike Yastrzemski slashed .231/.302/.437 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz had an on-base percentage of .339, a slugging percentage of .471, and had 160 hits last season.

Spencer Steer hit .225 with 34 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 72 walks.

Gavin Lux had 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .251 last season.

Jeimer Candelario hit .225 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Giants vs Reds Head to Head

3/29/2025: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 3/27/2025: 6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/4/2024: 8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-2 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2024: 6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2024: 6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/11/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/10/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/30/2023: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/29/2023: 6-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/28/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

