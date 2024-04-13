Giants vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants.

Rays vs Giants Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (8-6) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-9)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: NBCS-BA

Rays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-110) | SF: (-106)

TB: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: TB: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158)

TB: +1.5 (-192) | SF: -1.5 (+158) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 1-1, 4.63 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 0-1, 4.86 ERA

The Rays will give the ball to Ryan Pepiot (1-1, 4.63 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Giants will turn to Logan Webb (0-1, 4.86 ERA). Pepiot has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Pepiot's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Giants have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Webb's three starts that had a set spread. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Webb start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59.1%)

Rays vs Giants Moneyline

The Rays vs Giants moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -110 favorite, while San Francisco is a -106 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rays. The Giants are +158 to cover, while the Rays are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rays vs Giants Over/Under

Rays versus Giants, on April 13, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Rays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Rays have won in seven, or 58.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Tampa Bay has been victorious seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in seven of 14 chances this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 7-7-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won two of the six games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

San Francisco is 2-4 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Giants have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-6-0).

The Giants have a 6-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.9% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 12 hits, which leads Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .250 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .327 and a slugging percentage of .521.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 96th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Jose Caballero has three doubles and a home run. He's batting .341 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 18th, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Caballero heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Yandy Diaz has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .196/.258/.286.

Harold Ramirez leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.314).

Ramirez takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double and three RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has put up an on-base percentage of .352, a slugging percentage of .560, and has 15 hits, all club-highs for the Giants (while batting .300).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .204 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 147th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and five walks.

Matt Chapman is hitting .193 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Rays vs Giants Head to Head

4/12/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/16/2023: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/15/2023: 7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/14/2023: 10-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

