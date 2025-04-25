Giants vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Texas Rangers.

Giants vs Rangers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (17-9) vs. Texas Rangers (14-11)

Date: Friday, April 25, 2025

Friday, April 25, 2025 Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Giants vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

SF: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162)

SF: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-1, 5.47 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-2, 2.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Justin Verlander (0-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) will take the ball for the Rangers. Verlander's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Verlander's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 1-4-0 ATS in Eovaldi's five starts with a set spread. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for three Eovaldi starts this season -- they lost each time.

Giants vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (50.4%)

Giants vs Rangers Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Rangers are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Rangers on April 25, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

This year San Francisco has won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 26 opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. They've finished 6-8 in those games.

Texas is 4-8 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Rangers have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-17-0).

The Rangers have put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 32 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .583, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average and an on-base percentage of .398.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Lee has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and six walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Flores brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .533 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Matt James Chapman has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.393/.443.

Mike Yastrzemski has 20 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has a double, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .321. He's slugging .661 with an on-base percentage of .409.

Langford heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Adolis Garcia has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .218. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .281.

He is currently 114th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Smith has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .333.

Jonah Heim is batting .246 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.

