Giants vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
The MLB schedule on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Texas Rangers.
Giants vs Rangers Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (17-9) vs. Texas Rangers (14-11)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Giants vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SF: (-116) | TEX: (-102)
- Spread: SF: +1.5 (-196) | TEX: -1.5 (+162)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Giants vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-1, 5.47 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 1-2, 2.64 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Justin Verlander (0-1) to the mound, while Nathan Eovaldi (1-2) will take the ball for the Rangers. Verlander's team is 1-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Verlander's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rangers have gone 1-4-0 ATS in Eovaldi's five starts with a set spread. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for three Eovaldi starts this season -- they lost each time.
Giants vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Giants win (50.4%)
Giants vs Rangers Moneyline
- San Francisco is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog on the road.
Giants vs Rangers Spread
- The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Rangers are +162 to cover, while the Giants are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Giants vs Rangers Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Rangers on April 25, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Giants vs Rangers Betting Trends
- The Giants have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.
- This year San Francisco has won 10 of 14 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 16 of their 26 opportunities.
- The Giants have posted a record of 14-12-0 against the spread this season.
- The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. They've finished 6-8 in those games.
- Texas is 4-8 (winning only 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.
- The Rangers have played in 25 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-17-0).
- The Rangers have put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52% of the time).
Giants Player Leaders
- Jung Hoo Lee has 32 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .583, both of which rank first among San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average and an on-base percentage of .398.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Lee has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBI.
- Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and six walks. He's batting .267 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Flores brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .533 with a home run, three walks and four RBI.
- Matt James Chapman has 20 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.393/.443.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 20 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .414.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Wyatt Langford has a double, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .321. He's slugging .661 with an on-base percentage of .409.
- Langford heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .526 with a double, three home runs, three walks and three RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has six doubles, four home runs and five walks while batting .218. He's slugging .425 with an on-base percentage of .281.
- He is currently 114th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Josh Smith has four doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .333.
- Jonah Heim is batting .246 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
